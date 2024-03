Share:













Last day, March 4, russian occupation forces shelled 19 settlements in the Kherson Region. One person was injured.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this in his Telegram channel.

Last day, the enemy shelled Antonivka, Beryslav, Zolota Balka, Lvove, Tomyna Balka, Tiahynka, Havrylivka, Bilozerka, Honcharne, Dniprovske, Zelenivka, Stepanivka, Sadove, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Pryozerne, Blahovishchenske, Stanislav and the city of Kherson.

According to him, the russian military targeted the residential quarters of the populated areas of the region, in particular, 8 high-rise buildings and 18 private houses were damaged.

In Kherson, an educational institution and cars were damaged as a result of shelling.

As a result of enemy attacks in populated areas of the region, administrative buildings, a gas station, warehouses and the territory of the cemetery were hit.

Due to russian aggression, one person was injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the joint press center of the South Operational Command, Nataliya Humeniuk, said that the russian occupiers have become more active in the Kherson axis, have increased the number of shelling and continue to storm Ukrainian bridgeheads in Krynky.

It was also reported that on February 28, Kherson and the region came under fire from the occupiers again. As a result, residential buildings, an elevator and a cargo ship were damaged. It is known about the death of one person.