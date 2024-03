Share:













The russian occupiers have stepped up on the Kherson axis, increased the number of cases of shelling and continue to storm Ukrainian bridgeheads on Krynky.

The head of the joint press center of the South Operational Command Natalia Humeniuk announced this on the air of the telethon.

"In recent days, Kherson residents and the right bank in general felt that the enemy had stepped up. After the failed report on the clearing of the bridgehead on Krynky, they try to press the front in this way, but they do not succeed," she said.

So, according to the spokeswoman, the enemy raised the number of cases of shelling of settlements to 40 times per day.

Humeniuk also said that the Ukrainian bridgeheads on Krynky are fixed, but the enemy continues to storm them.

"At the same time, without changing tactics, it remains stable - the embargo on the use of armored vehicles in them operates, they save them, the assaults on their part are purely "meat." Over the past day, they managed four assaults," she said.

The spokeswoman added that the enemy formed a sufficiently powerful group on the left bank. It is more focused on land fighting.

"This is in the direction of Zaporizhzhia. Strengthening those in the east. Obviously, the enemy holds the main forces there. In our area of ​ ​ responsibility, they are limited to these meat storming. Nevertheless, we monitor their activity, and the creation of additional strike groups was not recorded," she said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 23, the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor state of russia for the first time reported on the alleged "complete capture" of the village of Krynky on the left bank of the Kherson Region, where the Ukrainian military actually maintains a bridgehead.