In January, the export of agricultural products decreased by 0.3% compared to December to 7.7 million tons.

This is stated in the message of the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club Association (UCAB), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The dynamics of exports allows gradually reducing the remnants of agricultural products intended for export and providing farmers with financial resources for further activities. It is extremely important to preserve these volumes, or even increase them. After all, the functioning of the Ukrainian agricultural sector depends not only on the food security of Ukraine, but also on many countries of the world," the message says.

In January, compared to December, grain exports decreased by 1% to 5.3 million tons (corn - 63%, wheat - 30%, barley - 6%); export of oilseeds decreased by 1% to 765,000 tons (rapeseeds - 52%, soybeans - 40% and sunflower seeds - 7%); export of vegetable oils decreased by 6% to 664,500 tons (sunflowerseed oil - 92%, soybean oil - 5% and rapeseed oil - 3%); export of cake after oil extraction increased by 20% to 591,100 tons (sunflowerseed - 92%, soybean - 8%); exports of other types of agro-industrial products decreased by 2% to 391,600 tons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2023, Ukrainian farmers exported products worth almost USD 22 billion.