Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal notes that blocking the border with Ukraine by Polish agrarians is pointless.

He announced this during a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Shmyhal noted that since September 2023, Ukraine has not exported wheat, corn, sunflower seeds, or rapeseed to Poland.

"During the trip of the government team to the border, we offered Poland a plan of 5 clear steps to resolve the issue of the blockade. Now this plan is already being worked out by the Polish side. We expect to find a compromise with Poland in resolving the border crisis," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the blocking of the movement of Ukrainian trucks on the border with Poland, said that only 5% of Ukrainian agro-export passes through this border, so the reason for the protests of Polish farmers lies not in grain, but in politics.

On February 20, Polish farmers began tighter restrictions on the movement of vehicles on the border with Ukraine.