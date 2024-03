France publishes list of all military assistance to Ukraine. Its cost is EUR 2.6 billion

The French Ministry of Defense has published a full list of military equipment and materials that the country has provided to Ukraine since the start of russia's full-scale invasion.

The Ministry published a full list of weapons, equipment, ammunition and other equipment on its website.

The French Ministry of Defense reported that in total, Paris provided military assistance to Kyiv for EUR 2.6 billion.

EUR 1.2 billion, which France transferred to the European Peace Facility (EPF), funds from which were also used to purchase military equipment for Ukraine, can be added to this amount.

Thus, from February 24, 2022 to December 31, 2023, France allocated more than EUR 3.8 billion for military assistance to Ukraine.

Among the complete list of equipment that France has provided to Ukraine, we can note the following:

Armed and Sanitary VAB Armoured Personnel Carriers - 250;

AMX10 RC Armoured Reconnaissance Vehicles - 36;

TRF1 self-propelled howitzers - 6;

CAESAR self-propelled artillery installations - 30;

MLRS LRU (analogue of the American MLRS M270) - 4;

120-mm mortars - 10;

anti-aircraft missile systems Crotale NG - 2;

SAMP/T anti-aircraft missile system - 1;

Mistral portable SAMs - 6;

unnamed number of anti-aircraft missiles to Crotale NG, Mistral and SAMP/T SAMs;

radars for air defense systems SM200;

unnamed number of SCALP cruise missiles (equivalent to the British Storm Shadow);

reconnaissance UAVs - 160;

UAV detectors - 10;

ammunition for small arms - 1.1 million;

12.7 mm cartridges - 1.7 million;

grenades - 10,500;

ammunition for wheeled tanks AMX-10RC - 9,000;

ammunition for self-propelled guns TRF1 and CAESAR - 30,000;

body armor - 6,500;

helmets - 6,200;

first aid kits - 3,700;

(This is only part of the military assistance provided by France. The full list is published on the website of the country's Ministry of Defense).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 16, it became known that Ukraine and France signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of security.

Recall, on February 18, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said that Paris was going to transfer kamikaze drones to Kyiv.