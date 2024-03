Ukraine passed winter due to natural gas of its own production, in particular, due to decrease in its consump

Ukraine passed the winter due to natural gas of its own production, in particular, due to the decrease in its consumption by the industry.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“UkrGasVydobuvannya drilled 86 new wells last year, there are extremely powerful new wells... Therefore, there are two parameters. This is an increase in their own production and, of course, unfortunately, there was a loss of territories, the loss of large industrial enterprises, the lack of the possibility of full export, of course, the loss of certain production consumption," he said.

At the same time, according to Shmyhal, the consumption of natural gas by the population remained almost at the pre-war level and was completely secured by NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine, as well as the needs of industry.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine plans to produce 15 billion cubic meters of natural gas in 2024.