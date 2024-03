In February, Ukrzaliznytsia transports record-breaking amount of cargo since beginning of war

Share:













Copied



In February 2024, the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company transported 14.5 million tons of cargo, which is 30% more than in the same period in 2023 and 3% more than in January 2024.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is said that this figure is a record since the beginning of a full-scale invasion.

At the same time, in the overall structure of transportation, compared to February 2023, exports increased by 53%.

"A total of 5.2 million tons of cargo were transported through port stations in February 2024, and 2.6 million tons were transported through western border crossings. 2.8 million tons of grain cargo were transported through port stations, 537,000 tons were transported through western border crossings," the message says.

More than 5.8 million tons were transported in domestic traffic in February, which is 6% more than in February 2023.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2023, Ukrzaliznytsia reduced the volume of cargo transportation by 1.5% to 148.4 million tons compared to 2022.