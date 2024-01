In 2023, the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company reduced the volume of freight transportation by 1.5% year over year to 148.4 million tons.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories, and Infrastructure, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"22.3 million tons of all cargo was transported through the seaports. In December 2023, the company reached a record unloading of 3.8 million tons for the Black Sea ports since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Also, the railway increased the volume of transportation in the direction of the Danube ports by almost 33%, in particular, by transit through Moldova and Romania," the message reads.

A total of 34.4 million tons of goods were transported through land crossings.

In 2023, domestic transportation increased by 11.4% year over year to 84.8 million tons.

"In general, compared to the March-December period of 2022, for the same period of 2023, Ukrzaliznytsia increased the total volume of transportation from 102 to 126 million tons. At the same time, the largest amount of grain cargo was transported," the message says.

In 2022, Ukrzaliznytsia reduced the volume of freight transportation by 52.1% year over year to 150.6 million tons.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukrzaliznytsia transported a record number of cargoes since the beginning of the war in November.