The Cabinet of Ministers appointed Ihor Kopach as Deputy Minister of Health.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Previously, Kopach was an adviser to the Minister of Health on public grounds.

The Cabinet of Ministers also dismissed Inna Solodka from the post of State Secretary of the Ministry of Health.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Maryna Slobodnichenko as Deputy Minister of Health for European Integration.