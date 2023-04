The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Maryna Slobodnichenko as a deputy minister of health for European Integration.

Minister of Health Viktor Liashko wrote about this on Facebook, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Today, the ministry's team has strengthened. The government has approved the appointment of Maryna Slobodnichenko as the deputy for European integration. She has significant expertise in regulatory activities in the field of health care. She has worked for a long time on the adaptation of Ukrainian legislation to the provisions of European Union law. She has a deep understanding of European integration processes and their peculiarities precisely from the point of view of the area of responsibility of our ministry," he wrote.

Previously, Slobodnichenko worked as a managing partner in the Kairos Group law firm.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in March, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Iryna Mykychak from the post of Deputy Minister of Health.

Also in March, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Serhii Dubrov as the first deputy minister of health.