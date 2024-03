Share:













Copied



As a result of last year's repair campaign, as of the beginning of March, 3 GW of capacity was added to Ukraine's power system.

This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Last year, we carried out the largest repair campaign in the history of Ukraine. It has not ended and is still ongoing. We set ourselves the goal of adding 1.7 GW of capacity to the system before the start of the autumn-winter period. By the end of winter, we added 2.2 GW, and as of now, we have already added up to 3 GW of generating capacity to the system," Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko said.

He emphasized that the energy system works stably and the generation capacity reliably meets consumption needs.

"In addition, we have a surplus of electricity, and we provided emergency assistance to Poland at their request. Also, today we have 13 units of generating equipment in reserve. The system is balanced, and there is an opportunity to export electricity," he noted.

Halushchenko also noted that there are enough resources for the confident completion of the autumn-winter period.

"Today, we have about 8.5 billion cubic meters of gas in our warehouses. This is more than enough to finish the season confidently. We also have more than 1 million tons of coal in our warehouses, which is more than 230,000 tons of coal more than we planned to stockpile just in case of critical development of the situation. That's why we will calmly end this season. Everyone will be with light and heating," he assured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, due to russia's aggression since 2014, Ukraine's power system has lost 27 GW of installed capacity.