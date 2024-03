Share:













Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics responded to a post by American billionaire and inventor Elon Musk on X social network, who wondered about the reasons for the existence of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Rinkevics reminded Musk about russia.

"Dear Elon Musk, the reason why NATO was founded, exists, and will exist is russia and other enemies of the free world," the message reads.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, recently billionaire Elon Musk was involved in a scandal after he agreed with the words that Ukraine should give russia the occupied Crimea and Donbas.

Earlier, the President of Latvia, Edgars Rinkevics, reminded of the need not just to promise but actually help Ukraine with weapons and ammunition by publishing a caricature.