The aggressor state of russia brings mercenaries from Nepal and Cuba to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The National Resistance Center reported this on Friday, March 1.

According to the National Resistance Center, locals in the occupied territories noticed more mercenaries of the kremlin. Militants from Cuba and Nepal are trained at training grounds. Their training is carried out by russian instructors, former members of the Wagner terrorist group.

"Russia is actively recruiting mercenaries from poor countries of the world, where it has extensive agency networks, because empires always wage their colonial wars at the hands of foreign peoples. Note that mercenaries receive more payments than Russians, because their lives are more expensive. Nevertheless, their death does not lead to social growth in the Russian Federation itself," the report said.

The National Resistance Center urged to transmit information about the placement of russian occupiers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 25, Nepal's Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud Saud asked the aggressor state russia to send back hundreds of citizens of the country who were recruited to war against Ukraine.

In January, Nepal stopped issuing permits to its citizens to work in the terrorist country of the russian federation and in Ukraine after the death of at least 10 Nepali soldiers who fought in Ukraine on the side of the russian armed forces.

In December, 10 people were detained in Nepal, recruiting people for the war against Ukraine.