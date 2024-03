Ihnat tells how AFU managed to shoot down aircraft in area of Avdiivka

The Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to destroy a large number of enemy aircraft in the area of ​ ​ Avdiivka, because the russians risked and brought their aircraft closer to the front line.

The speaker of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat announced this on the air of the telethon.

According to him, due to constant airstrikes on Avdiivka, russia was forced to risk its aircraft. This made it possible to hit a large number of aircraft of the russian federation in this direction, as well as to make the invaders contemplate about whether it is worth it to fly close to the front.

A spokesman for the Air Force noted that the destruction of russian aircraft psychologically affects.

"Every air raid and air bomb attack seriously affects the front line. You have to understand what the terrible consequences are when a bomb of 500 kilograms hits," Ihnat said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February 2024, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 13 russian aircraft. This is the best result since October 2022.

Among the enemy aircraft shot down in February were: 10 Su-34 fighter-bombers; 2 Su-35 fighters; 1 A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft.