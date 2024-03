Share:













The GTS Operator of Ukraine LLC has transferred to the state budget UAH 5.4 billion of advance payment from dividends based on the results of work in 2023.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This is the first part of the amount. In general, according to the results of 2023, the GTS Operator of Ukraine will pay to the state budget the largest amount in the history of the company, starting from the moment of creation in 2019," the statement said.

According to the CEO of the company Dmytro Lyppa, the second part of the dividends for 2023 will be paid within the deadlines established by the current legislation of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September the Cabinet of Ministers transferred the GTS Operator of Ukraine to the management of the Ministry of Energy.

On August 30, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law "On optimization of the ownership structure of the gas transmission system operator of Ukraine," which provides for the transfer of corporate rights of the GTS Operator of Ukraine LLC from Main Gas Pipelines of Ukraine JSC to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.