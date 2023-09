The Cabinet of Ministers transferred LLC GTS Operator of Ukraine to the management of the Ministry of Energy.

This is stated in Government Order No. 828 of September 22, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In accordance with subparagraph 4 of the second part of Article 3 of the Law "On Optimizing the Ownership Structure of the Operator of the Gas Transportation System of Ukraine" to transfer to the Ministry of Energy the authority to manage corporate rights belonging to the state in the authorized capital of the limited liability company "Operator of the Gas Transportation System of Ukraine," the order reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since January 2020, the Main Gas Pipelines of Ukraine company performed the management functions of the GTS Operator of Ukraine.

The length of main gas pipelines of the network of the GTS Operator of Ukraine is 33,080 km, the carrying capacity is 281 billion cubic meters of gas pet year at the entrance and 146 billion cubic meters at the exit.

GTS includes 57 compressor stations and 1,390 gas distribution stations.