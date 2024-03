Share:













The Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company plans to reduce the time of repair work on power units of nuclear power plants (NPP) in 2024.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Energoatom is working on reducing the duration of planned and preventive repairs... So, capital repairs were carried out on four power units, which are longer in terms of the duration of the works. Also, in 2023, work continued on the first power unit of the South Ukraine NPP to extend the life of its operation. For the first time in Ukraine, all the necessary procedures and examinations for obtaining the appropriate opinion were carried out in accordance with Western standards. Previously, such a process required the unit to be repaired for at least 100 days. Energoatom specialists were able to carry out the necessary work without a long stoppage," the report says.

It is planned that in 2024 the duration of repairs will be 612 days.

In 2022, the duration of repairs was 634 days, in 2023 - 618 days.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Energoatom declares that during the heating season of 2023/2024, the efficiency index of the power units of nuclear power plants reached 100%.

In 2023, nuclear power plants generated 52.409 billion kWh of electricity, which is 101.6% more than the planned task.