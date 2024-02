Share:













The Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company achieved 100% efficiency of the power units of the nuclear power plants (NPP) during the heating season of 2023-2024.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The power units of Ukrainian nuclear power plants increased the installed capacity utilization ratio in the autumn-winter period. This indicator reflects how effectively the available power of nuclear power units is used to their maximum capacity. In simpler terms, how long during the cold weather did the domestic units work non-stop and produce electricity. For the first time in the history of the domestic nuclear power industry, it was possible to achieve a 100% utilization factor of the installed capacity," the message reads.

It is noted that power units work at their maximum throughout the autumn-winter period.

"Energoatom revised the approach to scheduled and preventive maintenance, shifting the emphasis to the maximum operation of power units in the autumn-winter period. And this gave results," said the acting chairman of the board of Energoatom, Petro Kotin.

According to the report, during the heating season of 2020/21, the percentage of use of power units was 64.7%, 2021/22 - 76.3%, 2022/23 - 81.9%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2023, nuclear power plants generated 52.409 billion kWh of electricity, which is 101.6% more than the planned task.