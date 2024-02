Share:













Copied



The Acting Chairman of the Constitutional Court Serhii Holovatyi has declared his own church of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) of the Kyiv Patriarchate.

This is evidenced by his annual declaration for 2022, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Holovatyi acquired ownership of the church of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Kyiv Patriarchate in 2010.

Total area of the church is 201.3 sq.m.

The church is located in the village of Vilshana in the Cherkasy Region.

For 2022, the year of the war, Holovatyi received UAH 5 million of salary along with a pension.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Acting Head of the Constitutional Court Holovatyi refused to pay a fine for corruption and appealed to the court of appeal.

Holovatyi was found guilty of corruption and was ordered to pay a fine of UAH 1,700. The court found that the Acting Head of the CCU did not comply with the legal requirements of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP), namely, did not eliminate violations of the requirements of Art. 12, Part 8 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Prevention of Corruption" and did not provide information, as well as copies of documents, required in the NACP request from September 14, 2023.

The NACP drew up protocols on an administrative offense against the Acting Chairman of the Constitutional Court Serhii Holovatyi and the Head of the Secretariat of this court Viktor Beschastnyi. Subsequently, the NACP drew up another protocol on Holovatyi’s corruption. He could be fired.