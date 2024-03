Surplus of electricity recorded in Ukraine for 4th day in a row, its excess transferred to Poland

In the power system of Ukraine, against the background of sunny weather and the active operation of solar power plants, there is a surplus of electricity for the fourth day in a row.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Yesterday, a surplus of electricity was recorded in the power system of Ukraine again. This was facilitated by sunny weather and, accordingly, the active production of electricity by solar power plants. At the request of NEC Ukrenergo, excesses were transferred to Poland in the total amount of 1343 MWh (from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.)," the message says.

According to the report, there are 19 units of heat generation in reserve for the current day, which will be used in case of need.

Commercial import and export of electricity is also planned.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine has completed the transition to European electricity trade rules.