Ukraine has completed the transition to European electricity trade rules.

This follows from a statement by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Ukraine has completed the transition to European electricity trade rules. On the Ukrenergo platform, joint auctions were held for access to interstate crossings with Moldova. For the first time, the right to supply electricity for a whole month was terminated," the message says.

In particular, along the Ukraine-Moldova (UA-MD) route, the distributed capacity was 463 MW, and along the Moldova-Ukraine (MD-UA) route, it was 96 MW.

At the same time, 100% of the available bandwidth in each direction was distributed among four participants.

"The demand for bandwidth at each monthly auction exceeded the bandwidth offered for allocation, which determined the maximum auction price for the UA-MD direction at 0.05 euros per MW and for the MD-UA direction at 0.5 euros per MW," says the message.

Ukraine has already been holding joint daily auctions since November 2 with Romania, since January 16 with Poland, and since February 22 with Hungary.

At the same time, the first joint auction with Slovakia is scheduled for March 4.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukrenergo is launching joint auctions for electricity trade with Hungary and Slovakia.