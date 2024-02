German government submits to Bundestag scenario of collision between NATO and russia for civil defense traini

The German government seriously considers the possibility of a clash between the russian federation and NATO, in which the country's territory can become the site of hostilities between the forces of russia and the alliance.

It was reported by the German publication Bild with reference to a government document submitted to the Bundestag.

The document entitled Civil Defense Risk Analysis describes the risks of a collision between russia and NATO, as well as the consequences to which it can lead.

The authors of the document emphasize that russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine provoked a fundamental change in the security situation in Europe.

One likely scenario for this security is the clash of Western and russian troops, in which Germany can become a potential target for an attack by the russian federation.

The country's government believes that the conflict may begin, for example, with hybrid influence from russia, which will include espionage, cyber attacks and sabotage.

The main feature of this phase of the conflict will be that the hybrid influence on NATO countries will be carried out secretly, which will not allow it to be connected with the aggressor directly.

The second phase of the conflict follows. It will include the deployment of the armed forces of the russian federation near the borders of NATO. Alliance forces will also deploy troops on their eastern borders.

At the same time, the hybrid influence will only grow and it will be more and more difficult to hide its origin each time.

Third phase. According to the authors of the document, it will include selective strikes by both sides on objects on each other's territory. Targets in Germany can also be hit by russians.

This phase of the conflict can last for about a year.

The latter, the fourth phase, involves active hostilities, the breakthrough of the NATO defense line and the advance of russian troops into Germany.

During the third and fourth phases of the conflict, it is possible to use non-conventional means of warfare, in particular nuclear and chemical weapons.

The military confrontation between russia and NATO, according to the authors of the document, will end with ceasefire agreements a few months after the start of active hostilities.

It is this scenario that the German government proposes to the country's parliament to take as a basis for building the concept of civil defense.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 28, the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said that the return to russia of the Leningrad and Moscow military districts may indicate the preparation of the russian federation for a military clash with NATO.

Recall that in mid-February, The Washington Post reported that European countries are considering creating a continental analogue of NATO in case the United States refuses to help its allies in confronting russia.

We also reported that the European NATO countries began to prepare the railway and highways for the transfer of equipment in case of war with the russian federation.