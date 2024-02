Share:













The countries of the North Atlantic Alliance have begun to prepare roads and infrastructure for the transfer of military equipment in the event of a full-scale conflict with russia, the Financial Times reports.

According to sources of the publication from the bloc's military officials, the operational command of NATO multinational forces in the German city of Ulm is developing a plan for the deployment of armed forces throughout Europe. The project includes the work of communication networks, providing European countries with energy resources and necessary stocks in warehouses, the preparation of critical infrastructure - roads and railways, which may be required to place equipment in the eastern direction.

This process will rely on the results of the Steadfast Defender exercise, which began on January 24 and will last four months. During maneuvers involving 90,000 troops, which will be the largest since the Cold War, NATO plans to simulate a large-scale conflict with the enemy in the east. More than a thousand pieces of military equipment and more than 50 ships are involved in the exercise.

"We know that adversaries are always looking for new ways to wage war. That's why we need to be on our toes. That's why we need to be prepared," said UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps.

In 2024, the military of at least 10 NATO countries said that russia's possible aggression against alliance countries is a real scenario for the near future. In particular, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said that the authorities of the republic do not exclude russian attacks after the end of the war in Ukraine.

According to him, the Polish Ministry of Defense has already begun to take concrete steps against the background of this threat. In particular, it was engaged in eliminating gaps in the equipment of the army: contracts were concluded for the supply of weapons for PLN 19 billion (more than EUR 4 billion), mainly with Polish defense enterprises.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Baltic states began to build a line of defense on the borders with russia and Belarus. It will include 1,000 concrete bunkers, anti-tank mines, ditches, barbed wire and so-called dragon teeth - pyramidal type anti-tank bunches made of concrete or reinforced concrete. Ammunition depots will be placed near the borders.