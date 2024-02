Share:













The physician of the President of the United States, Kevin O'Connor, said that Joe Biden is able to perform his official duties.

CNN writes about it.

According to him, there are "no new problems" with the President's health discovered during this year's medical examination.

"The President is doing well and this year's medical examination revealed no new problems. He continues to be fit for duty and is fully performing all of his duties without any exceptions or accommodations," O'Connor said in the letter.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ken Buck, a member of the US House of Representatives, plans to introduce a resolution to impeach President Joe Biden due to "reduced cognitive abilities" and "inability to perform the duties of the head of state."

The Republican said there are questions about Biden's "mental fitness." Buck cited special counsel Robert Hur's report on the US President's handling of classified documents and portrayed him as an "aging leader with a failing memory."

On February 8, US President Joe Biden commented on the report of special counsel Robert Hur, who questioned the sharpness of his mind.