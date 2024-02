Share:













A member of the US House of Representatives, Ken Buck, plans to submit a resolution to remove President Joe Biden due to "reduced cognitive abilities" and "inability to perform the duties of the head of state."

Buck told Fox News Digital.

The Republican said there are questions about Biden's "mental fitness." Buck cited special counsel Robert Hur's report on the US President's handling of classified documents and portrayed him as an "aging leader with a failing memory."

"Numerous incidents were articulated in the report and played out in public, demonstrating President Biden's apparent cognitive decline and lack of mental stamina. The social challenges and security threats facing our country are innumerable and require a leader with strong mental and physical abilities. it's time for the Vice President and the Cabinet of Ministers to put our country first and move forward in implementing the 25th Amendment," the politician emphasized.

Buck said he would urge the Biden administration to implement the 25th Amendment to the Constitution. It is known from open sources that the 25th Amendment allows the beginning of the process of impeachment of the President, if the majority of high-ranking employees of the administration and the Vice President conclude that the head of state cannot perform his functions. In this case, his duties are transferred to the Vice President.

