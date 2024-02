Invaders pressing in Bohdanivka and Ivanivske, trying to break into direction of Chasiv Yar - AFU

On the Bakhmut axis, units of the russian occupation forces are trying to advance in the direction of the city of Chasiv Yar. Currently, heavy battles are taking place in the areas of the settlements of Bohdanivka and Ivanivske east of the city.

The speaker of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Illia Yevlash spoke about this on the air of the national telethon.

"On the Bakhmut axis, the enemy is advancing, moving forward in the area of ​ ​ the settlements of Ivanivske and Bohdanivka. The enemy is already fighting within the city," said Yevlash.

According to him, russian troops are actively pulling up infantry reserves and heavy equipment to create constant pressure on the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

In addition, the russians are actively using unmanned aerial vehicles to target the positions of the Ukrainian military.

In case of success in the area of Bohdanivka and Ivanivske, the russians will receive access to the advance in the direction of Chasiv Yar.

Yevlash emphasized that several defense lines were built in the area of ​ ​ the city by the Ukrainian military, and anti-personnel and anti-tank minefields were placed on the most hazardous areas.

