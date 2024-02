The situation in the Bakhmut direction remains invariably tense, unfavorable weather does not complicate the enemy's transfer of both military equipment and personnel.

The head of the press service of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group Illia Yevlash announced this on the air of the telethon.

He noted that the enemy army is now trying to move on to local assaults, has no success.

"Small infantry groups, first under the cover of artillery, and then - FPV drones, go out to the so-called "meat assaults," which are struck by our infantry, artillery fire and operators of UAVs," said Yevlash.

Last combat day, the enemy carried out more than 400 attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Bakhmut direction, and also fired 71 kamikaze drones at them.

During yesterday, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed 92 occupiers and 45 units of the aggressor's military equipment, including the Strіla-10 air defense system and the Harmon radar. In addition, the enemy lost another equipment warehouse near Bakhmut.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early December, Estonian military intelligence said that in the near future russian troops could increase the intensity of assaults in the Bakhmut direction.

It was also reported that the occupiers used poisonous substances against the Ukrainian military near Bakhmut.