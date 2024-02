Share:













The National Commission, which carries out state regulation in the fields of electronic communications, radio frequency spectrum and the provision of postal services, has issued a permit to the Kyivstar mobile communications operator to use the network code 77 (+380 77) for 10 million numbers.

This is stated in the message of the Commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At the meeting, the issue of granting Kyivstar permission to use the numbering resource in accordance with the received application from the operator was considered... It was decided to grant the applicant permission to use the destination network code 77 for the mobile network with a subscriber capacity of 10,000,000 non-geographic numbers for provision of electronic communication services on the territory of Ukraine for a period of 5 years," the message reads.

Currently, the company uses mobile network codes 67, 68, 96, 97, 98.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyivstar lost UAH 3.6 billion in revenue due to the cancellation of the scheduled fee for the tariff for its users after a hacker attack.