Share:













Copied



The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, doubts that the reason for Valerii Zaluzhnyi's resignation was a personal conflict with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, CBS News reports.

Answering a question about a possible conflict between the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the already former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Budanov said that there can hardly be personal differences between the men if one of them is a "direct subordinate of the other."

He also hinted that Zelenskyy made the right decision by replacing Zaluzhnyi.

"If everything is good, everything is great, and everything is done correctly, then why are we in the situation we are in?" added the head of Defense Intelligence.

As earlier reported, Zelenskyyi said that he fired Zaluzhnyii because the Armed Forces of Ukraine need a partial overload in order to become more technological and fast.

According to him, the need to change the command was due to the fact that "some things have not changed for a certain time."

On February 8, Zelenskyy met with Zaluzhnyi and thanked him for two years of protecting Ukraine. Zelenskyyi added that he offered Zaluzhnyi to continue being in the team.