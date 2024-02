Defense Ministry puts into operation over 40 new types of weapons and military equipment in January, including

In January, the Ministry of Defense put into operation more than 40 new samples of Ukrainian and foreign-made weapons and military equipment.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The ministry notes that the codification (admission of the weapons and military equipment (WME) sample to operation with the assignment of a NATO nomenclature number) allows it to be purchased with funds from the state budget from the manufacturer for units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

In the new list of WME samples approved for operation - self-propelled guns, mortar, specialized vehicles, UAVs.

In particular, the list of drones of various modifications used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine increased in January by eight units, eight units of new ammunition for UAVs were also added.

The list of models approved for use in the Ukrainian army also includes foreign-made equipment, in particular, a British 155-millimeter self-propelled artillery system, a Polish-made 120-millimeter self-propelled mortar (on an armored personnel carrier chassis).

In addition, two types of rescue parachutes of domestic production have been adopted, which will replace the parachute rescue systems of Soviet development.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Defense Minister Rustem Umierov called the production and procurement of drones a priority of the Ministry of Defense for 2024.