Polish farmers protesting on the border of Ukraine and Poland almost do not let the trucks that go from Ukraine to Poland pass.

This was announced by the spokesperson for the State Border Service of Ukraine, Andrii Demchenko, on the air of the telethon.

"The situation remains unchanged. Polish farmers continue to block six checkpoints, making it difficult for goods vehicles to move in both directions," he said.

As of this morning, a total of approximately 2,200 trucks are waiting in line in all six directions. Most of them are opposite the Krakivets, Rava-Ruska, and Yahodyn checkpoints.

"And we have such a significant decrease in the number of border crossings by trucks; this is especially noticeable at the Shehyni CHECKPOINT. Over the past day, 35 trucks crossed the border there, 24 of which were heading towards Ukraine. In fact, one truck per hour was allowed through. And then freight transport vehicles of vehicles continued towards Poland, that is, even less than one truck per hour," the spokesperson added.

According to Demchenko, the rate of crossing the border in the direction of Yahodyn is also critically low. Over the past day, about 70 trucks have passed in the direction of Ukraine. However, Polish farmers do not allow trucks traveling from Ukraine to Poland at all. As the spokesperson for the SBSU said, in recent days, the number of border crossings there has been zero.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on February 28, the Trade Representative of Ukraine, Taras Kachka, stated that the option of closing the border with Poland for the movement of goods was not mentioned in the negotiations between the states.

On February 28, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that Kyiv and Warsaw are consulting on a possible temporary border closure for bilateral trade in goods.

On February 20, the Minister of Development and Technologies of Poland, Krzysztof Hetman, expressed his opinion about the possible introduction of an embargo on all agricultural goods from Ukraine.