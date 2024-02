Bulgaria announces transfer of APCs to Ukraine in a few days

Bulgarian Defense Minister Todor Tagarev announced the transfer of armored personnel carriers (APCs) to Ukraine in a few days.

He said this to btv.

"The APCs for Ukraine are still in Sofia. They will go in a few days, but I will not give a date," he added, assuring that higher priority assistance has long gone to Ukraine.

Tagarev also rejected criticism of the delay in helping Ukraine.

"We are implementing all the decisions of the National Assembly, but it will take time. We are working much more intensively and much more decisively than the interim government," the minister said.

He separately commented on the words of French President Emmanuel Macron, who did not rule out sending the Western military to Ukraine.

"We are not going to send soldiers to Ukraine, this issue is not discussed in our country. Our position is clear," Tagarev said.

Recall that earlier President Rumen Radev vetoed the decision to transfer 100 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine.

Bulgarian Defense Minister Todor Tagarev explained the delay in the delivery of the APCs and said that the question is who will pay for this procedure.