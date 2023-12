In Bulgaria they are going to overcome president's veto on arms for Ukraine

The majority in the Bulgarian parliament will reject the veto that President Rumen Radev imposed on the decision to transfer 100 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of Bulgaria Nikolay Denkov, writes Novinite on Monday, December 4.

Denkov is sure that the majority in the parliament will reject the veto imposed by President Radev on the agreement on the supply of armored vehicles to Ukraine.

"This veto will be overcome, so I don't see anything to comment on here," said the Bulgarian Prime Minister.

Denkov's opinion was supported by the head of the parliamentary group of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) Delyan Peevski. According to Peevski, President Radev's decision to veto the supply of armored vehicles to Ukraine can be summed up in just one word - "shame." He emphasized that it is necessary for Bulgaria to have a Euro-Atlantic parliamentary majority and a Euro-Atlantic government supported by it, because anything else risks leading the country down an un-European and dangerous path - to Moscow, to putin, where pro-russian politicians want to turn it away, according to Peevski.

The National Assembly should override the President's veto this week, according to the DPS head.

Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs Mariya Gabriel expressed her regret in connection with the introduced presidential veto on the agreement on the free provision of armored vehicles to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 22, the People's Assembly of Bulgaria ratified the agreement between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Bulgaria and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on the provision of armored vehicles, corresponding weapons and spare parts to Ukraine.

In September, Bulgarian media reported that Bulgaria's parliament voted behind closed doors to supply Ukraine with unserviceable S-300 missiles to be repaired and used to defend its cities against attacks by the aggressor state of russia.

On September 14, Bulgaria discussed with NATO russia's response to provocations in the Black Sea.