President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the press conference following the results of the Ukraine-Southeastern Europe summit commented on the idea of French President Emmanuel Macron to send Western troops to the territory of Ukraine.

Thus, Zelenskyy was asked about the words of French President Emmanuel Macron that the French leader does not rule out the possibility of involving the troops of European countries to protect Ukraine from russian aggression.

"I was not at that summit. He said he would talk about certain new ideas on how to strengthen Ukraine, and he said he would share the information with me when he arrives in Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

The President of Ukraine added that Macron will arrive in Ukraine in mid-March.

"I think he'll share with me and I'll be happy to answer those kinds of questions. Because I'm going to be deep in the details. But the most important thing to understand is that when we share different initiatives, they're all like the second, third, and fourth steps, and the first step is to protect and remain strong. I think this is important," Zelenskyy said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 27, French President Emmanuel Macron allowed Western troops to be sent to the territory of Ukraine. At the same time, he recognized the lack of consensus on this issue among the allies.

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that military personnel of Western countries, if they were sent to the territory of Ukraine, could participate in special operations without engaging in hostilities with the russian army.

The Estonian general believes that the European leaders' discussion of support for Ukraine in the form of a possible deployment of Western ground troops to its territory is a signal for russia.

In addition, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis believes that it is worth thinking about the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron regarding the deployment of troops in Ukraine by allies.