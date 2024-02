Share:













The Armed Forces of Ukraine are currently conducting a defensive operation on the Avdiivka axis. Enemy assault groups were blocked on the outskirts and on the approach to the village of Orlivka.

Dmitry Lykhovii, a spokesman for the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, said this on the air of Radio Svoboda (Svoboda Morning project).

According to him, this is the line of defense that the Armed Forces have now been chosen.

"The very relief should contribute to the defense there: there is a cascade of reservoirs, and such a priority was chosen. Thus, the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Avdiivka axis continue to conduct a defensive operation," said Dmytro Lykhovii.

According to the spokesman, assault groups of the russian army were blocked on the outskirts and on the approach to the village of Orlivka. Russian forces tried to advance with the support of artillery, mortars, FPV-drones and aviation, said the representative of the Tavria OSTG.

"Near the village of Orlivka, assault groups of Russians were blocked on the approach to the village or on its extreme outskirts," Lykhovii added.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that on the Avdiivka axis the Ukrainian military withdrew from the villages of Stepove and Sieverne, which are located 5−7 kilometers from Avdiivka.

We also reported that on the Bakhmut axis, the russians throw reserve units into battle, trying to break into the direction of Chasiv Yar.