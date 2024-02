Share:













Canada has no plans to send its troops to Ukraine.

Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair has stated this, Le Devoir reports.

"We will continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine, but as a member of NATO, Canada does not intend to deploy combat troops in Ukraine," he said.

Ottawa stresses its commitment to the "ongoing struggle of democracy against dictatorship." In particular, Canada mentioned that their troops trained more than 40,000 Ukrainian soldiers and combat medics in Poland.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 27, French President Emmanuel Macron suggested that the Western military might be sent to the territory of Ukraine. At the same time, he acknowledged the lack of consensus on this issue among allies.

The French Foreign Ministry said that military personnel of Western countries, in cases they are sent to the territory of Ukraine, could participate in special operations without engaging in hostilities with the russian army.

The Estonian general believes that the discussion by European leaders about supporting Ukraine in the form of a possible dispatch to its territory of Western ground forces is a signal for russia.