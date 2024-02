Share:













Copied



From March, after indexation and recalculation, the minimum pension will be UAH 2,725, the highest - UAH 23,610.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Social Policy on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From March 1, a million pensioners will receive increased pensions. The increase will be at the level of 8%. Therefore, the average pension in Ukraine will be UAH 5,717, the minimum - UAH 2,725, and the highest - UAH 23,610. Despite the fact that the increase in pensions will cost the state budget UAH 3 billion per month, the state will have the money for such payments," the message says.

According to the Minister of Social Policy, Oksana Zholnovych, on average, starting from March, the pension will increase by UAH 322, while the minimum pension will increase by UAH 364, and the highest pension will increase by almost UAH 3,000.

Regarding indexation by 8% instead of the 13% predicted in January, Zholnovych noted that this is due to the fact that inflation for 2023 turned out to be lower than expected.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to index pensions by 8% from March 1.

At the same time, the Cabinet of Ministers limited the indexation of pensions to UAH 1,500, the increase in pensions cannot be less than UAH 100.

From March 1, 2024, together with the annual indexation of pensions, allowances, increases and other pension supplements will be recalculated, taking into account the subsistence minimum for disabled persons, established on January 1, 2024.