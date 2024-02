Share:













Ukraine expects to receive USD 11.8 billion in aid from the United States in 2024.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during the "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We expect USD 11.8 billion in aid from the US this year, this is what we agreed on, this is what will help us close the financial GAP (Guaranteed Asset Protection). And we are deeply convinced that the US will not leave Ukraine alone from the point of view and financial and military support, because they are combined in one package... The decision of the Senate gives us great hope, we are waiting for the decision of the Congress after a two-week break in their work," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the US House of Representatives decided to go on recess until February 28, without voting for the bill on financial aid to Ukraine.

Earlier, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the US Senate's vote on the bill on international aid, which provides for an allocation of USD 60 billion for Ukraine, and noted that now Ukraine expects a positive decision on this bill from the House of Representatives.