Li Hui, the Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs, will come to Ukraine in early March.

The speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the PRC Mao Ning has reported this.

It is noted that the visit of the Chinese politician to negotiate the settlement of the russian-Ukrainian war starts on March 2. In addition to Ukraine, Li Hui will visit the aggressor state of russia, the headquarters of the European Union in Brussels, Poland, Germany and France.

It is noted that the trip will be "the second round of shuttle diplomacy to find a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Recall, according to media reports, the armed forces of the russian federation worked out the conditional task of a nuclear strike on China during the so-called "war games," the scenario of which simulated the invasion of Chinese troops on the territory of the russian federation.

Earlier, Director General of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service Kaupo Rosin said that the aggressor country russia is trying to spread rumors in the West about possible peace in the war against Ukraine, but in fact it sees the war as long-term.