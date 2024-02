Russia trying to spread stories about peace in West, you should not believe them - head of Estonian intelligen

Director General of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service, Kaupo Rosin, said that the aggressor country of russia is trying to spread rumors in the West about a possible peace in the war against Ukraine, but in fact it sees the war as long-term.

ERR writes about it.

He noted that russia has not achieved its goals in Ukraine, but has not changed them either.

"We live next door to a very evil state that is waging a war of conquest against its neighbor and whose ambitions are bigger than just this country, Ukraine, and whose ambitions are also aimed at changing the entire European security order. In the last two years, we see how the war is being waged. Fortunately, the goal was not achieved, but we also see that these goals - the political and military enslavement of Ukraine - have not changed," Rosin said.

According to him, russia is ready to continue the war as long as necessary, despite the fact that in the West they are trying to spread rumors that Moscow is interested in peace.

He also said that one of the directions of the russian federation's actions is to undermine and stop aid to Ukraine from the West.

"We see that there are various people that russia is trying to manipulate as information agents or agents of influence in the West, and this narrative of peace is a very common theme that is being pushed. It is being told to the West by various russian analysts who can still travel, academics and so on. There are a lot of such talks about peace," he noted.

According to his assessment, Western society likes talks about peace. However, Rosin urged not to be deceived by these statements.

"In any case, the Kremlin sees this conflict with Ukraine as a long-term one. A small truce, which supposedly freezes this conflict, will not put an end to it. It will give russia time to gather forces, and then the war will continue in the same spirit. These peace talks are rather something that can be talked about with the West. According to russians, Western society is very receptive to this kind of talk," he explained.

We will remind, according to Reuters, putin, through intermediaries, offered the USA to freeze the war in Ukraine, but they rejected the offer.