Speaker Johnson states that issue of US aid to Ukraine will be voted on "in time"

The Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Republican Mike Johnson, after a meeting with President Joe Biden and other representatives of Congress at the White House, said that he still considers the resolution of the border protection a priority, but they will address the issue of aid to Ukraine in a timely manner.

He announced this in a statement to the media.

"When I came today, I wanted to express what I believe to be an obvious truth: we need to take care of America's needs first. And first of all, our open border," he emphasized.

Also important to Johnson is the continued funding of the federal government. He added that the meeting participants are "very optimistic" and hope to reach an agreement to prevent a shutdown.

In the end, Speaker Johnson did mention the consideration of the additional funding bill, which includes aid for Ukraine.

"I clearly told the President and the rest of the audience that the House (of Representatives) is actively studying all possible options. And we will take up this issue in a timely manner. But, again, the first priority for our country is the border and its security," the Speaker said.

