U.S. President Joe Biden called russian president vladimir putin "a crazy son of a bitch" during a fundraising event in San Francisco on Wednesday, CNN reports.

"We have a crazy S.O.B. that guy, Putin, others. And we always have to be worried about a nuclear conflict. But the existential threat to humanity is climate," said Biden, addressing those present at the charity evening.

