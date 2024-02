United States will not send American troops to fight in Ukraine - White House

Share:













Copied



The United States will not send troops to participate in hostilities in Ukraine, the White House said, commenting on the words of French President Emmanuel Macron. This was stated by the representative of the National Security Council, Adrienne Watson.

This is reported by Barrons.

"President Biden has made it clear that the United States will not send troops to fight in Ukraine," National Security Council representative Adrienne Watson said.

Biden believes the "way to victory" is for Congress to approve unblocking military aid "so that Ukrainian forces have the weapons and ammunition they need to defend themselves" against a russian invasion, Watson added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 8, US President Joe Biden commented on the report of special counsel Robert Hur, who questioned the sharpness of his mind.

On February 22, Biden called Putin "a crazy son of a bitch."

Ukraine and the US will sign an agreement on security guarantees, probably after the US Congress votes for the aid to Ukraine.