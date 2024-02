Share:













Russian occupiers are increasing unmanned reconnaissance activities, but they understand that this is not an absolute replacement for the downed A-50U long-range radar detection aircraft of the russian federation, so it is obvious that they are preparing another aircraft.

Nataliya Humeniuk, the head of the joint coordination press center of the South Operational Command, said this on the air of the Espresso TV channel.

"They have strengthened unmanned reconnaissance activities, but this is not an absolute replacement, not a full-fledged alternative to the eyes that the A-50 was for them, so they are trying now in our area of responsibility, for example, to launch more than 110 drones per day," Humeniuk said.

She noted that the Defense Forces are working on drones.

"We are working on those that fall into our target zone, and in the past day, we have minus ZALA and two SuperCams. Therefore, they understand that this cannot be an absolute replacement for the A-50; obviously, they are preparing the next one," Humeniuk said.

On February 23, the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, confirmed that the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down a russian long-range radar detection and control (DRVOU) A-50 Bumblebee aircraft.

According to information from both Ukrainian and russian sources, the plane was flying in the region of the Sea of Azov.

In numerous videos that were published on social networks, it can be seen that before the fall, the plane was descending, literally disintegrating in the air.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, this is the second A-50 aircraft lost by the russians since the beginning of the year. Last month, the Ukrainian military shot down a similar aircraft over the Sea of Azov.