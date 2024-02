AFU repelled 37 invaders’ attacks in areas of Avdiivka and Mariinka during day - General Staff

The areas of the settlements of Avdiivka and Mariinka, Donetsk Region, continue to be among the "hottest" points of the front. Here the Ukrainian military repelled 37 attacks by the invaders during the day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On the Avdiivka axis, the Ukrainian military repelled 18 russian attacks near the settlements of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke and Pervomaiske.

The aircraft of the occupiers struck at the areas of the settlements of Novoselivka Persha and Pershotravneve.

And from mortars and artillery, the enemy fired on about 20 settlements, in particular Novobakhmutivka, Semenivka, Orlivka and Pervomaiske.

On the Novopavlivka axis (formerly Mariinka and Shakhtarsk axes), units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to restrain the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka and Pobieda.

According to the General Staff, in this section of the front, the Ukrainian military repelled 15 attacks by the invaders during the day.

Another 4 enemy attacks were repelled near Vuhledar, Staromaiorske and Urozhaine.

The enemy inflicted air strikes in the areas of the settlements of Kurakhove, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Staromaiorske and Urozhaine.

Under the blows of mortars and artillery were the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Blahodatne, Staromaiorske and Urozhaine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that on the Avdiivka axis the Ukrainian military withdrew from the villages of Sieverne and Stepove, which are located 5−7 kilometers from Avdiivka.

We also reported that on the Bakhmut axis, the russians throw reserve units into battle, trying to break into the direction of Chasiv Yar.