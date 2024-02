Share:













The court arrested the Synevo head office building in Kyiv two years ago at the initiative of the prosecutor.

The press service of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The SBI notes that it continues a pre-trial investigation into the possible illegal transfer of state property to third parties.

Since 2022, the SBI employees have been conducting pre-trial investigations on the fact that employees of one of the ministries, the State Property Fund and the state enterprise of the Ukrainian research institute of oil refining industry MASMA have committed possible illegal alienation of the entire property complex of the state enterprise.

During the investigation, the legality of re-registering part of the entire property complex to third parties was investigated.

In 2022, an investigating judge at the request of the prosecutor seized these premises.

"We emphasize that no investigative actions were conducted regarding this medical enterprise, which would prevent the implementation of its activities, and after the seizure of state property in 2022, no obstacles in the provision of medical services have arisen and do not arise today," the SBI said.

This arrest has repeatedly been the subject of court orders, which upheld the determination of the investigating judge.

Criminal proceedings are investigated under Part 5 of Art. 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Synevo announced the arrest of the main office building and the central laboratory of the large network of laboratories in Ukraine in Kyiv.