Share:













Copied



Synevo, the largest chain of laboratories in Ukraine, claims that the court has arrested the building of the head office and central laboratory in Kyiv.

This is stated in a message of Synevo, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As a result of the groundless and illegal arrest imposed by the SBI on the building of the head office and central laboratory of Synevo in Kyiv, the company will soon be forced to cease operations in this building. This will lead to a complete shutdown of the network of Synevo laboratories in Ukraine. Due to the illegal arrest, about 300,000 patients will be left without the services of modern laboratory diagnostics every month... As a result of the illegal actions of the SBI, the budget of the warring country will lose hundreds of millions of hryvnias in taxes and fees (for 2023, we paid more than UAH 310 million), more than 2,300 company employees will become unemployed, and the investment image of Ukraine will be irreparably damaged," the message reads.

The company calls on the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the authorities to resolve the issue in the legal field as soon as possible, and to cancel the illegal arrest of the laboratory building.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Synevo is part of the Swedish medical holding Medicover.

The company's network includes more than 300 laboratory centers.