The russian occupiers are heavily using drones of various types on the front line.

This was said by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, on the air of the telethon.

"Right now, there is, let's say, a record-breaking number of drones on the front line. A lot of them are actually "hanging" in the southern direction, along the Dnieper," Ihnat said.

The russian armed forces use UAVs of various types: Supercam, ZALA, Orlan and others.

According to him, the same situation is observed in the Kharkiv Region.

"After all, along the demarcation line, they are intensifying aerial reconnaissance. They want to see more in order to plan their further actions," he noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 27, a russian drone flew over the territory of Moldova for several tens of kilometers. According to Humeniuk, the authorities of Chisinau did not confirm such a flight because they do not have enough information.

Overnight into Tuesday, February 27, the russian army launched 13 Shahed-type kamikaze drones, Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, four Kh-59 guided air missiles and one Kh-31P anti-radar missile over Ukraine.