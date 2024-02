Share:













On February 27, a russian drone flew several tens of kilometers over the territory of Moldova. The Chisinau authorities have not confirmed such a flight, as they do not have enough information.

This was stated by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Nataliya Humeniuk during the telethon.

"One of the drones, which was aimed at Odesa, had very difficult maneuvering. And, obviously, a provocative route was laid with a crossing of the state border on its Ukrainian-Moldovan section. We recorded this crossing of the border and after flying there for several tens of kilometers, the drone returned to airspace of Ukraine and was destroyed by Air Defense Forces," she said.

Commenting on the reaction of Chisinau, which denied the flight of a russian drone over the territory of Moldova, the speaker noted that there, most likely, they do not have enough information about this.

"Unfortunately, we already have this experience during a full-scale invasion. First they say that nothing happened, and then there is a clarification of the situation. It is quite likely that the previous information was not very carefully checked. We will continue to work with our partners and I think that clarity will be made soon enough," Humeniuk added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 11, in the area of the Moldovan-Ukrainian border, the Border Police of Moldova discovered fragments of an unmanned aerial vehicle of the Shahed type.

On February 16, fragments of a missile were found again in Moldova near the border with Ukraine.