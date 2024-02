Share:













The Cabinet of Ministers appointed Viktor Pavlushchyk as the head of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP).

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed Viktor Volodymyrovych Pavlushchyk as the Head of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention, based on the submission of the Competition Commission for selection for the position of the Head of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 25, the Competition Commission for the selection of the head of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention chose National Anti-Corruption Bureau’s (NABU) detective Viktor Pavlushchyk as the winner.

24 candidates took part in the competitive selection for the position of the head of the NACP.